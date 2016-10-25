Housing estate plans near medieval Dirleton Castle halted

Proposals to build a housing state in front of a medieval Scottish castle have been withdrawn following protests.

Builders Cala Homes had submitted plans to build 36 new homes in the village of Direlton, in East Lothian, which had been heavily opposed by residents.

Following a report in the Times newspaper, in which housebuilders were accused of “suburbanising” rural Scotland, the plans have been removed and will now be amended.

John Finlay, from the campaign group Dirleton is Special, said: “What we are hoping is that we can work with Cala in developing a design which is appropriate and sensitive to the village, rather than something which if formula-led.

“The idea of new blood and families coming in is a good one, but it has to be in the context of designs that are relevant and sensitive to what is a very important and historic village.”

The Dirleton scheme was planned for an area opposite the medieval castle, which was build in the 13th century and was badly damaged in 1650 during a siege by Oliver Cromwell’s army.

Cala Homes has confirmed it will amend proposals to East Lothian Scotland following feedback from residents, the council and Historic Environment Scotland.

