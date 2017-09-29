Historic Scottish buildings brought back to life up for angel award

They are examples of how to breathe new life into derelict historic properties or use construction to shine a light on Scotland’s past.

A dozen projects from across the country have been shortlisted for the annual Scottish Heritage Angel Awards, ranging from the restoration of a Glasgow shipyard’s Victorian head office to the reconstruction of an Iron Age roundhouse in Whithorn.

The restored Kirkmichael lies on the shore of Udale Bay on the Black Isle

Among the most striking of the shortlisted buildings is Kirkmichael, a small medieval church on the remote Black Isle, that fell out of regular use in the late 1700s. It has recently been restored by a local community trust to house a unique collection of pre-Reformation gravestones and carvings from the nearby kirkyard.

Also shortlisted is the refurbished Sail Loft - a row of 18th century cottages and outbuildings in the historic fishing village of Portsoy in Aberdeenshire - which will now be used as self-catering holiday lets.

The grand former head office of the Fairfield shipbuilding company in Govan has also been nominated. While the shipyard remains open, the neighbouring listed Victorian structure found itself surplus to requirements in the 21st century and faced an uncertain future until it was taken over as a heritage centre.

Categories in the Heritage Angel Awards include Best rescue of a historic building; Best contribution to a heritage project by a young person; Best rescue, recording or interpretation of a historic place; and Best craftsmanship or apprentice on a heritage rescue or repair project.

The Sail Loft in Portsoy, Aberdeenshire, was once in danger of collapse

The winners will be announced on October 16 at an event at the Edinburgh Assembly Rooms.