SCOTLAND boasts over 6,000 miles of coastline, and from the Isle of Mull to the Firth of Forth it’s absolutely peppered with hundreds of shipwrecks.

Could any of these sunken vessels be hiding treasure? Here are five Scottish wrecks which might be worth a deep sea dive.

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY