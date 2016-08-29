First Scottish Outlander Comic Con is coming to Edinburgh

Stars of the television show Outlander will be guests of honour at the first Scottish Comic Con dedicated to the hit TV show.

Graham McTavish, who plays Dougal MacKenzie in the time-travelling historical drama, will play Master of Ceremonies at the Scotcon event.

Tv series Outlander has been a huge success.

Ticketholders at the weekend extravaganza will be able to witness traditional Scottish games, food, activities and a banquet with McTavish and other cast members.

There will also be battle re-enactments, weaponry displays, Highland Dance competitions. Highland Games and a ‘Battle of the Clans musical skirmish’.

But tickets - which start at £30 for a one day pass - are no guarantee you will meet the stars. You will have to fork out an extra £120 for that honour,

Cast members Steven Walters, Grant O’Rourke, and Duncan Lacroix - the so-called ‘Lads of Leoch’in the Starz’ TV adaptation of Diana Gabaldon’s bestselling books - have also confirmed their attendance.

The success of Outlander, which is set at the time of the 18th-century Jacobite Risings,has helped visitor numbers to Scottish castles, historic houses and other heritage sites since it began filming three years ago.

It has also made a star of its leading man Sam Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser in the series.

Scottish heritage: Scotland’s people, places and history

The event takes place at the Royal Highland Centre, near Edinburgh, on Sunday September 4.

