Ewan McGregor banned from his motorbike while filming

Hollywood actor Ewan McGregor has been banned from riding his beloved motorbike while filming the sequel to Trainspotting in Edinburgh.

McGregor, who is reprising his role as heroin addict Renton, says he hasn’t been on a bike since filming began earlier this year - as Miramax’s production insurance won’t allow it.

The actor, who owns dozens of motorbikes, has had to stash them at his Highland home while he films in the capital.

The 45-year-old is such a keen biker he has made travel documentaries Long Way Round and Long Way Down with his best friend Charlie Boorman, where they explore the world on their BMW motobikes.

In an interview with BloombergPursuits, he said: “They stipulate that you’re not meant to parachute, scuba dive, ski, snowboard, all of these things. One of them says that you won’t race motorcycles. The truth of the matter is that if you fell off and broke your arm or leg or worse, and the production had to shut down for five months while you recuperated, then you’d be split f---ing open for that. Plus, with age and responsibility and children ....”

McGregor has crashed his motorbike twice, once in London and another time on a track just outside London in the 90s when he came off his bike at 100mph.

“On one corner, I went too wide, and I was annoyed with myself,” he remembers “C’mon, c’mon, I thought. I tapped into this left-hander and …

“I had no knowledge of the in-between bits. I didn’t even know I’d crashed.”

At odds with his heroin addict alter ego, McGregor reveals he has embraced a new, healthier lifestyle, giving up drinking and smoking and taking up long distance running.

“It’s nice to have something that you enjoy doing that’s good for your body and that you can do till you’re old,” he added.

You can read the full interview with Ewan McGregor here: https://www.bloomberg.com/features/2016-ewan-mcgregor-motorcycle/

