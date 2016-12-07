Dunnottar Castle set to welcome visitor 100,000

STAFF are in celebration mode as historic Dunnottar Castle prepares to welcome its 100,000th visitor of the year.

The past year has been a record one for Dunnottar Castle as tourists from across the globe flocked to visit what is considered to be one of Scotland’s most striking and romantic ruins.

The centuries-old Aberdeenshire landmark has witnessed visitor numbers soar since a 2015 Visit Scotland campaign was launched which featured the medieval castle prominently.

Now staff at Dunnottar Castle are preparing for a party to remember as a special milestone - 100,000 visitors in a single calendar year - fast approaches.

Only a few hundred visitors are needed between now and the end of December to reach the historic target, and prizes are on offer for the lucky individual who walks through the gates as visitor 100,000.

Castle Custodian, Jim Wands says if you were ever thinking to visit Dunnottar Castle then now is the time to do it: “Our small team works hard to make sure all visitors see the Castle at its best throughout the year and take away the best experience and memories of a visit to this fantastic part of Scotland.

“We welcome people from all over the world, encouraging them to visit Stonehaven and the surrounding areas for an authentic experience of what Scotland has to offer. We are delighted that we’ve been able to attract so many people and would urge those nearer home to come and experience the Castle for themselves too”.

Jim added, “If you’ve been thinking about giving the Castle a look then now is the time to do it as you could get a lot more from the visit than you expected”

Dunnottar Castle is open every day between 10am and 3pm throughout December, with the last entry at 2.30pm.

The Castle will be closed December 21, Christmas Day and Boxing Day and January 1 and 2.