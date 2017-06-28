Donald Trump’s son opens King Robert the Bruce golf course

Eric Trump declared his family had “made Turnberry great again” as he opened a second course at the famous golf resort.

Mr Trump, executive vice president of The Trump Organisation, arrived in Scotland today and said the new course would rank among the best in the world.

The new course at Turnberry, South Ayrshire, is named after King Robert the Bruce who was born at the 13th century Turnberry Castle and would go on to confirm Scotland’s independence in the 1314 Battle of Bannockburn.

The King Robert the Bruce course has been designed by Martin Ebert - the same architect behind Trump Turnberry’s championship Ailsa course.

Donald Trump bought Turnberry in South Ayrshire in 2014 but has stepped away from the family business empire since being elected US president.

His son walked on to the new course with wife Lara, who he said was seven months pregnant, and they were piped by a band led by a man dressed as King Robert the Bruce.

Mr Trump said: “Last time we were here there was a fun slogan ‘make Turnberry great again’.

“I think today we can finally say we made Turnberry great again and I’m incredibly proud of all we accomplished.”

Mr Trump did not take any questions from the media but told Turnberry members and invited guests that the completed resort was his father’s “dream”.

“Going back three years, I came to this property with my father and we spent each and every day building this thing and dreaming about this,” Mr Trump said.

“Turnberry was always his dream, it was his painting, it was what he always envisioned - a course that could hold the best tournaments anywhere in the world.”

The cost of playing on the new course starts from £120 a round.