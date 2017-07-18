Search

10 things that have all but vanished from Scotland

When was the last time a phone box was used for an actual phone call? Picture: TSPL

When was the last time a phone box was used for an actual phone call? Picture: TSPL

Share this article
0
Have your say

We take a look at 10 things that have all but vanished from Scotland, including video rental stores, dedicated sports newspapers and viewing galleries at airports.

Back to the top of the page