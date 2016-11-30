The Scotsman at 200: Get your voice heard in 2017

As part of our celebrations to mark this newspaper’s bicentenary we want to get 200 more people to contribute regularly to the pages of The Scotsman.

The world has changed, and we want to better reflect the vibrancy of 21st century Scotland by providing a platform for the views and experiences of people from all walks of Scottish life. People from all over the country and of every age.

We want people to open up the debates they are having in their lives, and to give their views on the big debates that are happening in the country at a time of great political upheaval.

We want individuals to raise what they see as the issues as they experience them and also to share their successes.

There are a lot very positive inititatives underway across all areas of Scottish life and we want people to be able to highlight all of the good that is happening to transform Scotland.

We want to reflect the drive and energy that the country is famous for across business, sport, charity, life sciences, academia, literature, art, research, food and drink, fashion… everything really.

The new writers’ work will appear online and in print on special pages that will be appearing in the paper next year as part of our 200-year celebrations.

The writers will probably belong to organisations, but will be writing as individuals and reflecting their views, not necessarily that of any organisation.

The intention will be to group the columnists into sectors.

If you want to be part of Scotsman 200, if you want to open up to national debate the issues that are important to you, send two sample columns of 500 words to the Editorial Director Ian Stewart at istewart@scotsman.com