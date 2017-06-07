Place name of the week: The Stormont - An Stòrmonn

Although this name is little used today, the Stormont (Starmonde in 1376) is the name of a traditional region in Perthshire between the Rivers Tay, Isla and Ericht.

The name comprises a compound of stòir ‘stepping-stones over a bog or river’ and mon(adh) ‘moor’, thus ‘stepping-stones moor’. The original moor denoted is now unknown. It is possible the modern Gaelic form was adopted from the English form, however, the original Gaelic form having become obsolete.

Around 1830, the name Stormont was transferred to an estate in Dundonald in Northern Ireland which was originally called Mount Pleasant. In 1859, this was demolished and Stormont Castle was built in its place. In 1924, Parliament Buildings, now the seat of the Northern Ireland Assembly, were built nearby.

Due to its proximity to the castle, Stormont became an informal name for both buildings and institution, and it is of course now far better known in this context.

