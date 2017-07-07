Wanted: Scottish extras for new Robert The Bruce film

Budding movie stars are being sought for a new film which tells the story of Robert the Bruce.

Agencies Key Casting and We Are POP are searching for Scots to feature in a historical biopic about the legendary Scottish king.

The casting agencies need rough and ready types to emulate the aesthetic of 14th century folk.

The motion picture will star Chris Pine as Robert The Bruce and Ben Foster as James Douglas. The two actors recently played two brothers in the Oscar nominated Hell or High Water from Scots director David Mackenzie who will direct the new movie. The flick will be released on Netflix under the title, “The Outlaw King.”

A poster for the feature film described it as: “A true David v Goliath story of how the great 14th century Scottish ‘Outlaw King’ Robert The Bruce used cunning and bravery to defeat and repel the much larger and better equipped occupying English army.”

Becoming an extra

To get involved in the casting process you must arrive at Glasgow club Kelvinhall, 1445 Argyle Street, Glasgow with a valid ID.

The auditions begin on Friday July 14 from 1pm to 9.30pm and continue on Saturday July 15 from 9am to 4.30pm.

It is recommended you wear dark clothes, no white, and it is required that you’re over 16 with eligibility to legally work in the UK. Good beards are commended, do not trim your hair before arrival.

If you are successful you will be paid for your time.

To apply click here.