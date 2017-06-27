Video: Kevin Bridges on assembling ‘the troops’ for a night out

MANY of us will have attempted at one point or another to arrange a night out over group text or Facebook messenger, then proceeded to slap our foreheads in exasperation as it becomes quite clear that it’s going to be more hassle than it’s worth.

This is the very modern dilemma we can all relate to which Kevin Bridges cleverly chose to cover during a live routine at the SSE Hyrdo.

Filmed by the BBC for his show, A Whole Different Story, the Clydebank-born comedian has his audience in fits of laughter as he explains the hilarious challenges faced by the person in charge of organising a night out.

We’ve all had to deal with the ‘snide enquiries’ such as “what time does it start?” and “who else is going?”. Watch and enjoy.

Recorded as part of Kevin Bridges’ UK and Ireland tour and 16-night residency at the SSE Hydro in 2015, A Whole Different Story is available to watch on BBCi Player for the next 20 days.