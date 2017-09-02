Two arrested over £360,000 drugs bust in Glasgow

Two men have been arrested in connection with a £360,000 drug seizure in Glasgow.
Officers searched a property in Westmoreland Street, Govanhill, under warrant and discovered a quantity of what is believed to be cannabis.
The seizure happened about 1.35pm on Friday after an intelligence-led operation.
Two men, both aged 26, have been arrested and are being held in police custody in connection with the seizure.
Police Scotland say a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
The men are expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.
