TRNSMT Festival will return in 2018, say organisers

Scotland’s newest music festival is due to return for a second consecutive year, its organisers have said.

A statement on the TRNSMT website confirmed that the three-day festival would return in July next year.

The statement read: “After an incredible first year at Glasgow Green, we are excited to announce that TRNSMT Festival will return to Glasgow Green on 6-8 July 2018.

“Stay tuned for more information.”

Widely seen as a replacement for T in the Park, which took a year off after difficulties at the festival’s new location in Strathallan, TRNSMT attracted around close to 100,000 music fans to Glasgow for the festival headlined by Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro.

Describing the inaugural TRNSMT Festival as a ‘dream come true’, organiser Geoff Ellis told the BBC: “It went better than we could have expected for the first year.”

There has been no confirmation if T in the Park will return in 2018.