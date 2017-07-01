Tim Hortons announces opening of a second Glasgow branch

POPULAR Canadian coffee shop giant Tim Hortons announced yesterday that it is to open a second outlet at Glasgow’s Silverburn Shopping Centre.

The news comes just one month after crowds packed the city’s Argyle Street to witness the opening of Tim Hortons’ first ever British branch.

GV of Silverburn Shopping Centre. Picture: TSPL

Originally made yesterday on the company’s Facebook page, the surprise announcement stated: “Calling all coffee lovers. Tim Hortons are coming to Silverburn. Happy Fri-YAY!”

The post disppeared soon after it was created, but was later confirmed by a PR officer.

READ MORE: Excitement as Canadian coffee chain set to open in Scotland

A second Glasgow store in 30 days gives an indication of the firm’s lofty ambitions and desire to gain a foothold in the UK’s coffee shop market, which is worth over £6 billion per annum.

An application has already been received by Glasgow City Council for a third Tim Hortons outlet on Sauchiehall Street.

The chain’s parent company, Canadian firm Restaurant Brands International, is one of the world’s largest quick service restaurant companies. Eight out of 10 cups of coffee sold across Canada are served at Tim Hortons and more than 5.3 million Canadians, approximately 15% of the population, visit the cafes daily.