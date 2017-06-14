Tests to identify origin of “Lady in a Fur Wrap” painting

Scientific tests have been launched to try to crack a long-standing riddle over the true identity of the artist behind one of Glasgow's most celebrated paintings - and their enigmatic subject.

Museums chiefs in Glasgow today revealed detailed detective work is to be carried out on the "Lady in a Fur Wrap" to help determine whether it is the work of Spanish master El Greco - and who the mystery woman in the painting is.

The scientific investigation - believed to amongst the most detailed ever carried out on a series of paintings in Scotland - will also involve analysis of microscopic paint samples and infrared reflectography, which allows experts to examine beneath layers of paint used on the work.

The painstaking work will compare the "Lady in a Fur Wrap," which is normally on display at Pollock House in Glasgow, with five other Spanish paintings from the same era which are also on display there.

A three-year project will involve the city's museums service, which has owned the painting since 1967, Glasgow University, which has offered the services of X-ray equipment from its vet school, and experts from the Prado Museum in Spain.

The loan of the painting for an exhibition at the Madrid attraction three years ago, and extensive research carried out at the time, sparked fierce debate among experts.

Many art historians have long disputed whether the painting, donated to Glasgow by the family of 19th century art historian and collector Sir William Stirling Maxwell, was the work of El Greco.

Dr Mark Richter, an art historian at the university who is coordinating the scientific investigation, said: “Although there is no guarantee of definitive results through technical analysis we will at the very least learn much more about how this most enigmatic portrait was painted and the relationship of its materials and methods of creation to those of other important pictures in this and other collections, as well as to the main writings on art theory and practice at this period."

Duncan Dornan, head of the Glasgow Museums service, added: “We are pleased to partner with the foremost experts in the field of Spanish art to gain a fuller understanding of this iconic painting’s creation through comparative study of related works in our collection.

"We look forward to learning more about these major paintings of the Spanish Golden Age, including one of Glasgow’s most popular and internationally recognised artworks."