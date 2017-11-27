Stereophonics to headline opening day of TRNSMT festival

Have your say

Stereophonics have been announced as the headliners for the opening day of the next TRNSMT festival.

The Welsh band will take to the stage in Glasgow Green on Friday June 29 next year, organisers have revealed.

Lead singer Kelly Jones said: “TRNSMT line-up looks like a great weekend for all.

“Happy to be headlining the Friday and getting another chance to play in front of the beautiful, always up for it Scottish crowds.”

Joining the band on the bill that day will be Irish trio The Script, and singer-songwriters James Bay and Jessie J.

Earlier this month, organisers announced that the festival will take place across two weekends in 2018.

The main festival weekend for TRNSMT will occur over three days from June 29 to July 1, with two shows taking place the following weekend on July 6 and 8.

Liam Gallagher has already been announced as the headline act on Saturday June 30.

More than 120,000 music lovers attended the inaugural TRNSMT festival at Glasgow Green in July this year, enjoying performances by the likes of Radiohead, Kasabian, Biffy Clyro, The Kooks and Stormzy.

Geoff Ellis, head of festival organisers DF Concerts, said: “Today’s announcement of headliners Stereophonics plus The Script, James Bay and Jessie J brings yet another brilliant taster of TRNSMT 2018.

“We were delighted to bring the news of Liam Gallagher’s headline show to the masses earlier last week and TRNSMT’s line-up is shaping up to be a brilliant celebration of world-class bands and local talent, over two weekends, for the first-ever time in Glasgow.”

