Scotland’s first beard and moustache championship in Glasgow

Scotland’s finest beards and moustaches were on display at the country’s first official competition.
More than 100 people attended the sell-out Braw Beard and Moustache Championships, held in Glasgow at the weekend.
The show handed out trophies for categories including Best Moustache, Best Beard over Four Inches and in typically Scottish style, Best Ginger Beard.
Stuart Boyes was named winner of Best Moustache and the furthest travelled award went to Christian Feicht from Munich, Germany.
John Jackson from East Lothian, founder of Braw Beard Oils and event organiser, said he was surprised by the success of the show.
“It’s amazing. We knew it would be busy but we never imagined we’d sell out. I’m really chuffed. So many people have come to support it,” he said.
The event partnered with male cancer charity Cahonas Scotland.
The charity aims to raise awareness about male cancers and the importance of early detection.
“They’re a great Scottish charity and we know the guys behind it,” said John. “It gets an important message out and raises money for the charity too.”
Full list of winners:
Best Moustache - Stuart Boyes
Best Partial Beard - James Armandary
Best Fake - Jax Easton
Under 4” Styled - Iain Walker
Over 4” Styled - Ethan Lisle
Freestyle - Christian Feicht (from Germany)
Under 4” Natural - Tam Gordon
Over 4” Natural - Ronnie Fox
Best Ginger Beard - Thomas Matthew
Furthest travelled award went to Christian Feicht from Munich, Germany.
