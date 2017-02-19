Scotland’s first beard and moustache championship in Glasgow

Scotland’s finest beards and moustaches were on display at the country’s first official competition.

More than 100 people attended the sell-out Braw Beard and Moustache Championships, held in Glasgow at the weekend.

Ronnie Fox. Winner of over 4" natural beard. Picture: Number 94 Photography.

The show handed out trophies for categories including Best Moustache, Best Beard over Four Inches and in typically Scottish style, Best Ginger Beard.

Stuart Boyes was named winner of Best Moustache and the furthest travelled award went to Christian Feicht from Munich, Germany.

John Jackson from East Lothian, founder of Braw Beard Oils and event organiser, said he was surprised by the success of the show.

“It’s amazing. We knew it would be busy but we never imagined we’d sell out. I’m really chuffed. So many people have come to support it,” he said.

Thomas Matthew, winner of Best Ginger Beard. Picture: Number 94 Photography.

The event partnered with male cancer charity Cahonas Scotland.

The charity aims to raise awareness about male cancers and the importance of early detection.

“They’re a great Scottish charity and we know the guys behind it,” said John. “It gets an important message out and raises money for the charity too.”

Full list of winners:

Iain Walker, winner of under 4" styled beard. Picture: Number 94 Photography.

Best Moustache - Stuart Boyes

Best Partial Beard - James Armandary

Best Fake - Jax Easton

Under 4” Styled - Iain Walker

Event organiser John Jackson. Picture: Number 94 Photography.

Over 4” Styled - Ethan Lisle

Freestyle - Christian Feicht (from Germany)

Under 4” Natural - Tam Gordon

Over 4” Natural - Ronnie Fox

Best Ginger Beard - Thomas Matthew

Furthest travelled award went to Christian Feicht from Munich, Germany.

