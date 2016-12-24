Police appeal after robberies in Clarkston and Kilwinning

An armed robbery at a petrol station was foiled after a member of staff refused to hand cash over.

The 57-year-old woman stood up to a man who tried to rob the BP Service Station on Eastwoodmains Road in Clarkston, East Renfrewshire, despite being alone in the store and the suspect apparently having a firearm.

Police said the would-be robber demanded money from the till at around 6.10am on Friday but fled after she refused and told him to get out. The woman was unhurt in the incident.

Detectives have appealed for help to trace the suspect, who headed in the direction of Clarkston Toll.

He is described as skinny and around 6ft with a local accent. At the time he was dressed in dark clothing and was wearing a balaclava with one hole.

Police Scotland Detective Constable David Henry said: “Our inquiries are under way to trace this man and hold him to account for his actions. No one should be placed in a state of fear or alarm as they go about their daily lives.

“We’ve conducted door-to-door inquiries and continue to assess CCTV to determine his direction of travel following the incident.”

The inquiry team want to hear from a man in a silver BMW who stopped at the service station shortly after the incident.

Mr Henry added: “I would ask anyone with any information to get in contact.

“You may have seen a man in dark clothing running towards Clarkston toll on Friday morning as you drove to work. You may not think the information you have is much, but as part of our broader investigation, it could really make all the difference.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at the community investigation unit at Govan via 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Meanwhile two newsagent staff were left shocked but uninjured after their shop was robbed by a man wielding a knife and wearing a Batman style “Joker” mask.

The RS McColl at West Doura Court in Kilwinning, North Ayrshire, was targeted at around 9.50pm on Friday.

Police said the suspect threatened the staff with a knife before making off in the direction of Whitehirst Park with a three figure sum of cash. No one else was in the store at the time.

Detective Constable John Scott, from Saltcoats CID, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to trace the man responsible. Two staff members were left in a state of shock following this incident and we are determined to trace the suspect with the help of the community.

“Officers are in the area today conducting door to door enquiries. We are also assessing opportunities to capture CCTV which will help us determine where the suspect fled after the incident.

“I would ask anyone with any information to get in contact. You may have witnessed the disturbance from outside or seen an individual fleeing the shop on foot shortly after. Please contact officers at Saltcoats via 101 with any information you have.

“Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.”

In addition to the mask, the man was wearing a black and grey camouflage jacket with a hood, grey tracksuit bottoms, black and white Nike Air Max trainers and black woollen gloves.