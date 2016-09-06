Outlander spotted filming at University of Glasgow

THE popular Starz series Outlander was in Glasgow yesterday filming some new scenes for season three of the hit show.

Eagle eyed fans spotted Tobias Menzies, Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan at the 500-year-old University of Glasgow.

Caitriona, who plays Claire Fraser (or Randall) was spotted in some very modern clothes, sporting a very large baby bump.

Fans have been speculating which scene might be being filmed, with the most popular guess being that the University is doubling in for Oxford University, where character Frank Randall - Claire’s first husband - taught history.