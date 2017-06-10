Officers and riot vans sent to Glasgow’s George Square

Witnesses on the scene have reported seeing ‘hundreds’ of police officers and ‘15 riot vans’ near the city’s Queen Street Station.

One bystander on social media said there had been a ‘major disturbance’ and that a ‘band of English hooligans’ had been running riot.

Chief Supt Brian McInulty, Greater Glasgow Divisional Commander, said the increased police presence was to reassure the public:

“The policing operation to assist supporters attending and leaving the stadium has passed off well, although there have been a number of arrests for minor public order offences in and around the stadium.

“I expect Glasgow City Centre to be busy this evening and would appeal to people to behave respectfully and responsibly.

“This is an ongoing police operation and there is an increased police presence in the city centre to reassure the public. Please do not hesitate to approach any officer if you have concerns.”

The alleged incidents on George Square follows the Scotland v England World Cup Qualifier which ended earlier this evening at Hampden. The home side had taken an unexpected 2-1 lead, before a late Harry Kane goal for England drew the scores level in stoppage time.

As of 20:30, Police Scotland say they have made 13 arrests in and around the stadium.