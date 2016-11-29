Nine landlords in Glasgow unfit to rent out property

Nine landlords have been found unfit to rent out property in Glasgow.

Glasgow City Council’s licensing and regulatory committee’s ruling affects six landlords in Govanhill and three others around the city.

They could face fines of up to £50,000 and criminal prosecution if they let their properties.

The landlords all failed to meet legal obligations - and one was also convicted of assault with intent to rape.

They are: Hamid Akram, Tauheed Hussain, Mohammed Adnan Hussain, Shakeel Shahid and Simon Tsang.

Glasgow City Council leader Frank McAveety said: “There have been too many landlords in Govanhill who have refused to take their responsibilities seriously and have brought the area down,” he said.

“Thanks to the powers the council secured through the creation of the Enhanced Enforcement Area, we are making serious inroads against those landlords who have undermined the Govanhill community.

“Let’s be clear, the Enhanced Enforcement Area allows the council to demand high standards of those who rent out property within the four blocks. Where landlords fail to meet the high standards of the enforcement area they will be brought to book.”

Three other landlords with properties in other parts of Glasgow were also barred from the register on the basis of their criminal convictions.

These landlords were Francis Green, Jamil Ahmed and Graham Mills.