Men in Christmas jumpers wanted in connection with Glasgow assault

Police are searching for two men pictured wearing Christmas jumpers in connection with a serious assault in Glasgow.

Officers released CCTV images of the men saying they may be able to “assist with inquiries” into the attack last December.

Anyone with information should call 101. Picture; contributed

The 24-year-old victim was left with serious injuries after being attacked just after 3.30am outside the Wokway takeaway at 304/306 Sauchiehall Street on December 6.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Detectives believe that the men pictured may be able to assist them with the ongoing investigation.

“They are both described as white and of heavy build. At the time of the incident, they were both wearing Christmas style jumpers.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.

