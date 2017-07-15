Man seriously injured in stabbing attack outside Glasgow bar

A MAN has been seriously injured in a stabbing attack outside a Glasgow bar, police have reported.

A 22-year-old male was attacked outside the Hazlewood Bar on Nitshill Road on Friday evening.

Police said he suffered “serious injuries”.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said officers were sent to reports of a disturbance outside the bar at around 7.20pm.

She said: “Emergency services attended and a 22-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

“He has since been released and inquiries are continuing.”