Man seriously injured in stabbing attack outside Glasgow bar

A MAN has been seriously injured in a stabbing attack outside a Glasgow bar, police have reported.
A 22-year-old male was attacked outside the Hazlewood Bar on Nitshill Road on Friday evening.
Police said he suffered “serious injuries”.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said officers were sent to reports of a disturbance outside the bar at around 7.20pm.
She said: “Emergency services attended and a 22-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment to serious injuries.
“He has since been released and inquiries are continuing.”
