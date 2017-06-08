Man ‘critical but stable’ after violent Glasgow assault

A MAN is in a critical condition in hospital after he was attacked in an attempted murder.

Police were called to the scene in Glentyan Drive in the Pollok area of Glasgow at about 5.15pm on Wednesday following a report a man had been injured.

The 28 year-old was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where medical staff described his condition as critical but stable.

Police are treating the incident as attempted murder and appealed for information.

Detective Sergeant Dougie Stevenson said: “From the man’s injuries, it’s clear the man has been seriously assaulted, however at this stage we don’t know why the man was targeted.

“We are in the process of piecing together the circumstances of the attack and I am appealing to people living in the area for their assistance - can you think back to the time of the incident and consider if you saw or heard anything?

“Perhaps you heard a disturbance, some shouting, anything which seemed a little odd.

“If you have any information, then please do contact us and pass it on.”

Officers are carrying out door-to-door enquiries in the local and surrounding areas and are also gathering CCTV footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CID officers at Helen Street police station via 101, quoting reference number 2989 of June 7, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, where information can be given anonymously.