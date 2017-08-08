Long delays on M8 after overnight roadworks overrun

Commuters are facing long delays on the M8 this morning after roadworks overran.

Work being carried out on the eastbound carriageway at junction 12 / Cumbernauld Road were behind schedule, meaning the motorway was still closed well after 6am.

Although the road was reopened just after 6.30am, traffic was reportedly queueing back to junction 14 / Fruitmarket as a result of restrictions.

Motorists are urged to expect delays between junction 15 and junction 12 and are advised to approach with caution and to reduce speed.

There could be further misery for commuters who regularly use the motorway with more work due to be undertaken in the coming weeks.

Resurfacing work was carried out overnight, but the latest phase of an LED lighting replacement programme, designed to deliver 60 per cent energy efficiency saving according to Scotland Transerv, is set to take place at junction 15.