Liam Gallagher’s Glasgow-filmed video for Come Back To Me is revealed

Liam Gallagher has returned to the Glasgow venue where Oasis found stardom.

The former Oasis frontman shot his latest video for single, Come Back To Me, at King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut in Glasgow - the venue where his former band were famously discovered in 1993 by Alan McGee.

The video has now been released - featuring the exterior and inside of the iconic Glasgow venue.

The black and white video was directed by Shane Meadows and features Glaswegians as extras after Liam put a call-out for those interested to take part.

King Tuts Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow, Scotland.

Liam is set to return to Glasgow next month when he will perform at the SSE Hydro on December 5 as part of his UK arena tour.