Liam Gallagher announces UK tour with Glasgow date

Liam Gallagher has announced a new ten-date tour of the UK, including a gig at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro.

The former Oasis frontman will perform at the arena on Monday December 4, before heading to Plymouth, London, Nottingham, Birmingham, Cardiff and Brighton before finishing up in his hometown of Manchester on December 16.

His first two shows are at Belfast’s Ulster Hall on October 30 and Leeds First Direct Arena on December 3.

Since Beady Eye disbanded in 2014, Gallagher has been touring as a solo artist, and has spent the summer playing numerous festival dates in Europe, north America and Asia.

He most recently appeared at the Reading and Leeds festival, where he played a setlist comprising Oasis songs, Beady Eye numbers and solo material.