JD Wetherspoon ‘bans 20 bars from showing Old Firm derby’

Britain’s largest pub firm has taken precautionary measures ahead of this Saturday’s Old Firm derby by banning the match from being broadcast in over 20 locations, according to the Daily Record.

JD Wetherspoon has instructed management in Glasgow and Ayrshire not to show the first Celtic v Rangers league clash in four years over fears it could incite violence on their premises.

The firm owns, among several others, The Counting House in St Vincent Place and the Crystal Palace on Jamaica Street in Glasgow. Specific locations will also see an increase in door staff in a bid to weed out troublemakers.

JD Wetherspoon took similar action when Celtic and Rangers met in the League Cup semi-final last year.

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports this coming Saturday with a 12noon kick-off time.

