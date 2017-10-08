Hundreds to show support for Catalan independence at Glasgow protest

Have your say

Hundreds are set to march in Glasgow’s George Square to show “solidarity” with Catalonia.

A Catalan flag waves after thousands gathered in Barcelona to protest the violence that marred last Sunday's referendum vote. Picture: Getty

Protesters are being invited to join and support the region, which could soon declare independence in the wake of last week’s referendum, which saw 90 per cent turnout vote in favour of it.

The vote was marred by scenes of police violence as officers attempted to enforce a Spanish court ban.

The event in Glasgow has been organised by the group Radical Independence and is set to begin at 5pm on Monday 9 October.

The Facebook event page read: “On Monday it is anticipated that Catalonia will declare independence.

“We will assemble in George Square and intend to march to La Pasionaria to symbolically link Glasgow with the struggle in Catalonia.

“The brutality of the Spanish state has produced a larger crisis that asks questions for the whole of Europe.

“Millions of people now see what happens when ordinary citizens peacefully exercise their power. And millions have seen the worst excesses of the state machine.

“Now, after the referendum, the struggle continues against repression and for democracy and civil rights.

“This has transformed into a European crisis. All democrats must stand up and be counted. Our vision is for a world that priorities democracy and need, not repressive power and profit.

“For a social Europe, for a Europe based on the needs of the masses - not the rich elite and their institutions.

“We will stand with the new, radical and democratic movement of Catalonian citizens.”

