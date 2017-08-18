Glasgow Pride: ‘Rainbow crossing’ installed at shopping centre

A “rainbow crossing” believed to be the first of its kind in Scotland is being installed in front of a shopping centre to mark Glasgow Pride.

The multi-coloured walkway will run up to the entrance of Silverburn shopping centre between Saturday and Sunday.

The first rainbow crossing in Glasgow, at the Silverburn shopping centre. Picture: PA

It has been painted over the zebra crossing as a way to show support for the two-day festival celebrating the LGBTQI community.

General manager David Pierotti said: “Pride is a great event for our city, getting bigger every year. As a key retail destination for Glasgow, we really wanted to get involved in the city-wide celebrations, especially as this year’s theme is all about showing support for families, which is something that we strongly support.

“We hope our bright and bold rainbow demonstrates our support to the LGBTQI community and everyone enjoying Pride this weekend.”

The Pride Festival includes a parade through the city centre on Saturday and a range of entertainment, headlined by 90s Irish pop sensation B*Witched, over the two days at Glasgow Green.