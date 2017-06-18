Glasgow man stabbed in armed brawl of up to ten people

A man has been stabbed in an armed brawl involving up to 10 people.

The 30-year-old sustained serious injuries in the Glasgow incident which police are treating as attempted murder.

Police said between six to 10 men and women carrying weapons took part in the brawl Hathaway Lane in Maryhill at around 8.25pm on Saturday. The incident is not thought to be gang-related.

The victim was taken to hospital and medical staff say he is in a stable condition.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A 30-year-old man sustained serious injuries after being stabbed on Hathaway Lane at around 8.25pm.

“He was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary and police are treating the incident as attempted murder.

“Hathaway Lane and Avenue Park Street remain closed and we are carrying out CCTV and door-to-door enquiries.”

