Five men arrested during Rangers v Motherwell semi-final

Five supporters were arrested during Rangers’ Betfred Cup semi-final defeat to Motherwell, it has been reported.

The fans, all men, were held for minor disorder offences committed at Hampden Park.

Motherwell won the match by two goals to nil. Louis Moult grabbed both as the Steelmen advanced to the final to meet Celtic.