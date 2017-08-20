Five arrests as thousands attend Pride Glasgow

Have your say

Five people have been arrested at Glasgow Pride, including two men for alleged breach of the peace with homophobic aggravation.

Thousands descended on Glasgow for the weekend event, Scotland’s biggest LGBTI festival, which continues in Glasgow Green on Sunday.

It was estimated that 5,000 attended the parade in the city on Saturday with Nicola Stugeon becoming the first serving first minister to speak at a pride event. She commended Scotland for being one of the most progressive countries in Europe.

On the same day in Kilmarnock, Celtic fans unfurled a banner expressing their support for Pride Glasgow.

However, from such a large scale there were a small number of arrests.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Yesterday, two men aged 16 and 24-years-old were arrested and detained in custody.

“This was for alleged breach of the peace with homophobic aggravation, police obstruction and resisting police arrest.

“They are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

“Another man, aged 19, and two women, aged 23 and 28 were also arrested and liberated for alleged breach of the peace.”

