Firefighters tackle major fire at Glasgow warehouse

Fire crews are tackling a ‘massive’ blaze at a warehouse in Glasgow.

More than 40 firefighters are in attendance at a warehouse on Blochairn Road, where fire is thought to have broken out at around 3.45am.

Speed restrictions have been put in place on the M8 motorway as a precaution, with smoke from the fire hampering drivers’ visibility.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed that crews were sent to the scene in the early hours of the morning, adding: “Twelve appliances were mobilised to the scene after the alarm was raised at 3.44am.

“[Firefighters] are using high-powered hoses to tackle and contain the fire.”

Many nearby residents posted photos of the fire, showing flames and dense black smoke filling the sky.