Firefighters tackle major fire at Glasgow warehouse

Fire crews are tackling a ‘massive’ blaze at a warehouse in Glasgow.
More than 40 firefighters are in attendance at a warehouse on Blochairn Road, where fire is thought to have broken out at around 3.45am.
Speed restrictions have been put in place on the M8 motorway as a precaution, with smoke from the fire hampering drivers’ visibility.
A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed that crews were sent to the scene in the early hours of the morning, adding: “Twelve appliances were mobilised to the scene after the alarm was raised at 3.44am.
“[Firefighters] are using high-powered hoses to tackle and contain the fire.”
Many nearby residents posted photos of the fire, showing flames and dense black smoke filling the sky.
Almost Done!
Registering with The Scotsman means you're ok with our terms and conditions.