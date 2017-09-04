Families reunited after nearly 80 years thanks to Glasgow museum

Two families whose loved ones were on board the first British ship to be sunk by Germany in WW2 have been brought together thanks to an exhibition marking the anniversary.

READ MORE: Watch sent to Glasgow museum sparks WWII mystery

Gerry Hutchinson (L) boarding the TSS Letitia in July 1939. Picture: SWNS

The families were united after an appeal to find the family of the cook on board the TSS Athenia which sunk in September 1939.

Cook Sidney “Sid” Worall was left badly burned when the ship was torpedoed by a German U-boat on the day the Second World War was declared.

Believing he was going to die, he gave his treasured watch to rescuer, Gerald “Gerry” Middleton Hutchinson, who kept hold of it for 66 years.

Gerry, from Canada, went on to became a church minister but always treasured the watch, assuming that Sid had died.

The watch of TSS Athenia survivor Sid Worrall on display at the Riverside museum. Picture: SWNS

The minister died in 2015 and his son Rob decided to donate the watch along with some other items to Glasgow’s Riverside Museum.

But after investigating the history behind the items, Glasgow Museums’ curator Emily Malcolm discovered that Sid survived and launched an appeal to find his family.

Staff were left overjoyed when they reunited the watch with Sid’s granddaughter Cath Muir and nephew Dr Ernie Worrall - after almost 80 years.

At a special ceremony on Sunday to celebrate the unveiling of a new TSS Athenia display at the 78th anniversary, Sid’s nephew Ernie met Gerry’s son Rob.

Rob, who was joined by his wife Judy, sister Beth, brother Ken and Ken’s wife Kathy, said: “On behalf of my family, I am delighted Riverside Museum has been able to draw together the two ends of this very long story.

“I am thrilled to come to Glasgow and meet Sid’s family and see the watch on display. I know my father would have been so pleased.”

The TSS Athenia, sailing from Glasgow for Montreal via Liverpool and Belfast, was the first maritime casualty of the war, claiming 122 lives.

A minister from the Scottish Episcopal Church led a service outside Riverside Museum in Glasgow to commemorate the anniversary of the sinking.

Ernie said his family is “indebted” to Gerry for keeping his uncle’s watch safe all these years.

He said: “A remarkable act of faithfulness to an obligation he had accepted in that dire situation in a shared lifeboat.

“It’s been wonderful to meet Rob and to be able to thank him personally. And it’s exciting to see the watch go on display in Riverside.”

Sid’s granddaughter Cath said she remembers her grandfather being left with many skin grafts on his face and legs.

She said: “He told us that they were his maps of the world.”