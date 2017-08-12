Elderly cyclist dies in hospital after crash in Glasgow

Have your say

An 83-year-old cyclist has died in hospital following a road crash.

Jean Watson, who suffered a serious head injury as a result of the collision with a car on Thursday, died at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Ms Watson collided with a grey Citroen C1 at around 8am as they both travelled north on Cumbernauld Road, Glasgow, on the slip road where the A752 and the A80 merge.

The 31-year-old woman driving the Citroen was not injured.

Sergeant Craig McDonald said: “Officers have so far been unable to trace any relatives of Ms Watson, who lived in Cumbernauld Road in Chryston, and I would appeal to anyone who can assist with this matter to come forward.

“I would also ask anyone with information regarding Ms Watson’s movements prior to the road crash to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact the Divisional Road Policing Unit based at Motherwell via 101.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.