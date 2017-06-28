Ed Sheeran announces gig at Hampden Park

Ed Sheeran has confirmed a date at Glasgow’s Hampden Park as part of his 2018 European tour.

The Yorkshire-born singer-songwriter will follow in the footsteps of Bruce Springsteen, the Rolling Stones and Rihanna by performing at Scotland’s national stadium on 1 June 2018.

Sheeran will also perform in Cork, Belfast, Galway, Dublin, Manchester, Newcastle, London and Cardiff, before heading to the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Poland.

Tickets for the 25-date tour, running from May until August, will go on sale on Saturday 8 July.

The singer hinted at more dates being added to the tour, teasing fans by tweeting: “That’s not the end of the stadium tour, watch this space x.”