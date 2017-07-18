Disruption and damage caused by TRNSMT festival angers locals

Residents are angered at plans for the TRNSMT music festival to return to Glasgow Green because of the mess, damage and disruption they say the event caused.

Locals said the historic east end park was today still a “construction site” - more than a week after the three-day festival ended.

A damaged wildlife area on Glasgow Green following the TRNSMT festival. Picture: Mairi Carrey

They said large areas of the park had been closed for nearly three weeks and widespread damage had included to a wildlife area.

They fear the festival, which attracted some 120,000 music fans, will be more popular next year and cause even greater problems.

The non-camping event was staged by DF Concerts after T in the Park in Perthshire was scrapped.

Heavy rain hit the last day of the 7-9 July festival, which was headlined by Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro.

Damaged grass areas on Glasgow Green. Picture: Mairi Carrey

One resident, Mairi Carrey, said: “All last week, rotting food and festival beer cups remained. The smell coming from the ground was terrible, and still is.

“When the park re-opened a week after TRNSMT, huge areas were reduced to mud.

“Grass and areas set aside for wildlife conservation were destroyed, bins left overflowing with festival waste, filthy paths covered in rubbish and toilet tissue, and bottle tops and paper cups now a permanent fixture.

“I do not think that scale of event is suitable for a park in a residential area.”

Damaged grass on the TRNSMT festival site. Picture: Mairi Carrey

Conservative city councillor Robert Connelly, who represents the local Calton area, said: “It is inevitable that after any big festival a fair amount of tidying up will need to take place, but this is unacceptable.

“Residents are well within their rights to be frustrated at the condition of Glasgow Green.

“It is hugely important that both TRNSMT organisers and Glasgow City Council should work better with local communities surrounding Glasgow Green if the festival takes place in Glasgow Green in future.”

Ann Sharp, of the Friends of Glasgow Green, said: “I’m very angry that parts of the Green were closed. The festival is going to be far more popular next year and there will be trouble. We don’t want it.”

Repairs to grass on Glasgow Green today. Picture: Mairi Carrey

A city council spokesman said: “Any event, from music festivals to sport, inevitably has some impact on ground conditions. That is factored into both our preparations and also the post-event clean-up operation.

“Clearly, when it comes to fresh grass growth, that takes a little time – but we are confident the Green will be back at its best very soon.

“We are aware of the issue at the area for wildlife, which happened in error and will be reinstated.”

Jennifer Layden, an SNP councillor for Calton, and the council's equalities and human rights convener, added: "The organisers and partners met with the Friends of Glasgow Green and residents prior to the festival to gain feedback and run through plans.

"With any event this size, there will be need to review and improve.

"A meeting will be arranged in the next few weeks to discuss the event and lessons learned with the organisers, council officers, residents and local elected members.

"Local residents have been in touch with myself since the event and we have aimed to respond as quickly as possible.

"Initial feedback was that the event was successful and ran smoothly.

"However it is important to have an open discussion about the event with all concerned."