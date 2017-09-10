Conor McGregor to visit Scotland for ‘£100k meet-and-greet’

Mixed Martial Arts fighter Conor McGregor is set to travel to Scotland for a meet-and-greet event with fans in Glasgow.

The Dubliner is set to make around £100,000 from the one-night event at Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo on September 29, with fans being asked to cough up as much as £1,100 for the chance to meet McGregor.

McGregor, right, took on Floyd Mayweather Jr. in Las Vegas last month. Picture: AFP/Getty Images

A source told the Scottish Sun: “Conor’s not short of a few bob. There’s no bigger name right now and he’s in demand across the globe but the truth is he was really keen to come to Scotland.“

The source suggested it had taken ‘a lot of money - into six figures’ to secure McGregor’s appearance in Glasgow, adding: “He loves his Scots fans and really wanted to thank them personally.”

Titled ‘An Evening with Conor McGregor’, the fighter will be interviewed by Fox Sports before taking questions from fans and posing for photos.

At the time of writing, there are around 15 ‘VIP Gold’ tickets remaining, at a cost of £452, while there are two ‘VIP Mac Life’ packages remaining - including one front-row seat - for the sum of £1,100.

The‘VIP Mac Life’ package will get fans a photo meet-and-greet, a UFC glove signed by McGregor, the chance to ask McGregor a question and attendance at the live interview and a live auction.

The ‘Gold’ ticket includes a photo meet-and-greet, floor seating, an ‘excellent view of the stage’ along with attendance at the live inteview and auction.

The standard tickets, which granted buyers entry to the interview and auction are sold out.