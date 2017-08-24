Celtic Park security increased amid ‘severe’ terror threat level

Security at Celtic Park is being increased as Scotland’s major venues continue to take action as the terror threat level in the UK remains at ‘severe’.

The move to step up security at the stadium comes less than 24 hours after it emerged that roads around Ibrox Stadium in Govan, home of Rangers FC, would be closed by police in reponse to the threat level.

A statement from police posted on Rangers’ website said: “You will have noticed at recent matches at Ibrox Stadium that roads around the perimeter of the stadium have been closed prior to and at the conclusion of the match.

“Taking into account the current UK Threat Level and to ensure the safety of all spectators this new arrangement will continue until further notice.

“The road closures will be lifted as soon as the Safety Officer and Match Commander are satisfied that the spectators are safely away from the stadium.”

Police Scotland is believed to be acting on the advice of counter-terrorism experts, with officers seeking to ‘enhance safety and provide public reassurance at a number of locations.’

Chief superintendent Sharon Milton added: “Measures - including those to deter vehicle attacks - will be in place at all Rangers and Celtic home games for the foreseeable future.

“This is not unique to one specific geographical area or policing division, and considerations apply for events across Scotland.”

Additional safety measures have been brought in for roads around Bellahouston Park, where US rapper Eminem is due to perform this evening.