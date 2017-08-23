Celtic beam Champions League joy via giant adverts around Glasgow

Just minutes after Celtic secured entry into the Champions League group stages for the second year in succession, electric adverts began popping up around the city of Glasgow celebrating the success.

“This is how it feels... to be in the Champions League” beamed the electric hoardings alongside images of Scott Sinclair and Leigh Griffiths celebrating goals from the first leg victory over Astana.

The 4-3 defeat in the return fixture was enough to secure a 8-4 advantage on aggregate, thus ensuring the club of a roughly £30million jackpot and the chance to rub shoulders with the elite of Europe once more.

The signs have been spotted at various points across Glasgow, including the city centre, which is sure to rankle around half of the football loving inhabitants.

