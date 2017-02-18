Castlemilk man killed in ‘brutal and violent attack’ in his home

A MAN has been killed in a “brutal and violent attack” in his own home.

The 46-year-old was found dead in a property in Stonebank Grove in the Castlemilk area of Glasgow at around 2.15pm on Friday.

It is thought there was a disturbance at the address the night before the victim was found.

Police said a post mortem is to be carried out but the death is being treated as murder.

Officers are checking CCTV from the area and speaking to local residents.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Livingstone said: “A man has died following a brutal and violent attack within his own home and it is absolutely imperative that we trace whoever is responsible as soon as possible.

“From our enquiries so far, we understand that there may have been a disturbance within the property the previous night and I would appeal to anyone with information to come forward.

“If you were in Stonebank Grove or the surrounding area on the evening of Thursday 16 February, particularly between 2100 and 2330 hours, and saw anything suspicious please get in touch.

“No matter how insignificant you think your information may be, let us be the judge of that, as it could prove to be vital in helping us find the person responsible for this horrific crime.”

Anyone with information should contact detectives at the Major Investigation Teams via 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

