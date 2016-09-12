Boy, 5, killed on way home from school in Glasgow

A five-year-old boy has died after being hit by a van in Glasgow.

The accident happened at about 3:15pm on Monday at Dalness Street, Shettleston, in the east end of the city.

The toddler was “seriously injured” after being struck by a white Ford Transit van.

He was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he died a short time later.

Sergeant Jackie Dunbar, said: “From our enquiries so far, it would appear that the boy, a pupil at St Paul’s (Shettleston) Primary School on Anwoth Street, Glasgow, was struck by the van, which had come in to Dalness Street from Tollcross Road, as it turned into a car park on Dalness Street.

“It was picking up time at the school and there were a number of people in the area at the time of the incident.

“I would ask that anyone who saw what happened, and who has not already been spoken to by police, to contact officers.”

Dalness Street was closed at Dalness Close to allow officers to carry out their investigations with local diversions in place.

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Anyone with information can contact police via 101 or alternatively through Crimestoppers where information can be given anonymously.

