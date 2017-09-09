Body pulled from River Clyde near Tall Ship at Riverside Museum

Visitors were removed from the floating musueum at the Tall Ship on Glasgow’s clydeside after reports of a body being spotted in the water.

A man’s body was recovered from the River Clyde, which is believed to have resulted in the removal of visitors at the popular Tall Ship tourist attraction.

The discovery happened near the Riverside Museum. Police officers said they were called to the scene at about 12:50pm after reports of a body in the water.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The body of a man has been recovered and police inquiries are ongoing in order to establish his identity.”