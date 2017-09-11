Video: Scots great-grandfather flies plane for first time

Have your say

A Scottish great-grandfather has flown a plane alone for the first time - after starting flying lessons just a year ago.

David Luke, 82, took to the skies on his own after just 18 hours of training at Strathaven Airfield in Lanarkshire.

David Luke with his flying instructor Graham McNally at Strathaven Airfield in South Lanarkshire. Picture: Centre Press

He had never flown a plane until he began training a year ago shortly after the death of his wife, Catherine.

David, from Delves Park, Lanarkshire, said: “It was just overwhelming to be honest.

“It fully exceeded everything I imagined. You only feel your emotions after you’ve done it, you’re too occupied during the flight.

“I have achieved what I wanted to do.”

National service in the Royal Air Force 1956. Picture: Centre Press

Although he has completed his first solo flight in an Ikarus microlight, David has no intention of trying to fly other planes as the licence is too expensive.

David retired from being the head of Scottish operations for Atco Lawnmowers in the 1990s.

And after moving to a smaller home two years ago David found himself with enough spare time and money to try out his lifelong dream.

Graham McNally, from Strathaven Airfield, said: “He’s done well for his age, and he’s a lot better than a lot of younger guys.

“It’s like driving, some people are just more switched on and learn quickly.

“It’s quite unusual, you don’t get many people that age that learn to fly.”

David Luke has three daughters, three grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

His wife, Margaret Catherine, died aged 80. She was known as Cathie to friends.

David added: “I’ve not really made up my mind of what to do next.

“I don’t see anything coming out the end of it, it’s just something to keep busy with.”

David has also started flying model aircraft to fill up his time with since he lost his wife.