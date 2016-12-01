Rouken Glen wins best park in the UK award

ROUKEN Glen Park in East Renfrewshire received the title of the UK’s best park at an awards ceremony last night.

At the Fields in Trust awards ceremony, hosted at Lord’s Cricket Ground on Wednesday evening, the East Renfrewshire Park was declared the winner, beating the likes of Castle Gardens in County Antrim, Wales’ Pontypool Park, and Preston Park Rockery in the north of England.

Over 10,000 votes were cast by the public in the hunt to discover the nation’s favourite from a pool of 214 beautiful parks and gardens.

Awards were also dished out to the top sports grounds, playing fields and memorial gardens across the UK. Fields in Trust Chief Executive, Helen Griffiths, said: “The Fields in Trust Awards help recognise the role that parks and other green spaces play in our communities, bringing people together and creating a safe outdoor environment that everyone should have access to no matter where they live. We believe that as a nation it is time to revalue these green spaces and consider the positive impact they have on our physical, mental and social health and well being and the savings to the public purse they represent in terms of preventative medicine.

“Congratulations to all the sites and champions on their Awards tonight and thank you to all those outstanding individuals across the UK who go the extra mile for their local green spaces.”

In 2010 Rouken Glen received a Heritage Lottery grant of over £2.5 million to restore the park to its “Victorian splendour”.

The number of visitors to the park has since doubled since the start of the restoration project, and the Fields in Trust award means the future looks bright for the Giffnock public amenity.