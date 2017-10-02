Vittoria restaurant donates mass pizza delivery to Edinburgh homeless

An Italian restaurant chain has organised a mass pizza delivery to homeless people across Edinburgh.

The Vittoria Group will also donate £1 per order from their A la Cart menu to Social Bite as part of its ‘Sleep in the Park’ event.

The pizzas will be handed out in the week leading up to December 9 sleepout with the La Favorita trailer on site at Princes Street Gardens, serving up pizza slices to fundraisers and donating all profits from the night to the Scottish charity. Over 2,000 people have signed up to sleep rough in Edinburgh this December as part of Sleep in the Park. Josh Littlejohn MBE, co-founder of Social Bite, said: “I’d like to extend a huge thank you to Vittoria Group for their generosity and support with Sleep in the Park.”