VIDEO: Michael Douglas backs Scotland Kiltwalk in Edinburgh

Movie legend Michael Douglas has taken time out to lend his support to the Royal Bank of Scotland Kiltwalk, encouraging Scots to sign-up for the event on September 18th.

The 71-year-old showed he was all heart this week as he urged the people of Scotland to walk for children in poverty and living with illness.

The actor and producer wished walkers “all the best for the Kiltwalk” and sent out a rallying cry to “raise that money”.

The Oscar winning actor, who recently starred in the blockbuster Ant-Man, is the latest L.A. celebrity to join ITV’s showbiz reporter Ross King in encouraging walkers to sign-up for the Kiltwalk, after Gerard Butler earlier this year.

“Get walking for the Kiltwalk, every single penny raised goes to the kids who need it most in Scotland”, said the Good Morning Britain and Lorraine correspondent.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Kiltwalk takes place on September 18th and starts and finishes at BT Murrayfield, the home of Scottish Rugby. Walkers will be able to raise money for a children’s charity of their choice.

Whether taking part in the ‘Wee Wander’ 5 miles), the ‘Big Stroll’ (12 miles) or the ‘Mighty Stride’ (26 miles), there is a walk for everyone.

Paul Cooney, CEO at The Kiltwalk, said: “From Hollywood royalty to Scottish rugby internationals, so many people are showing their support for what’s set to be another special event.

“With just two weeks to go ‘til the Edinburgh Kiltwalk we can’t wait to see all our walkers from the East gather to raise money for Scotland’s children’s charities and add to the £700,000 plus raised so far in Glasgow, Speyside and Aberdeen.

“It’s the last Kiltwalk of the year and we’re chuffed that the excitement of the Kiltwalk has spread all the way to L.A.

“As we’ve done in Glasgow, Speyside and Aberdeen, as soon as the money comes in we’ll distribute 100% of the funds immediately so it helps the children’s charities who need our support.”

To register, all you have to do is sign-up at www.thekiltwalk.co.uk and choose a charity to support.