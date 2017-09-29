Thousands of Scots to take part in ‘The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning’

The ‘World’s Biggest Coffee Morning’ is Macmillan’s biggest fundraising event for people facing cancer - and today many joined in at events across Scotland.

Up and down the country, local businesses opened their doors to host special coffee mornings where donations made were given to the cancer support charity.

There are multiple events on across Scotland. Picture: Macmillan

Last year alone the event raised £29.5million and this year the MacMillan is aiming to raise even more.

Michelle Hutchinson, Macmillan Cancer Support commented: “Holding a Coffee Morning is great fun - inviting friends, family and colleagues round for a cuppa, cake and chat. “It brings the community together and the sense of achievement once it is over and you have a count up to see what you have raised for Macmillan is amazing.”

Special events are taking place across the country today. Visit the Macmillan website for more information.